Signs being installed for East Coast Greenway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are driving around you may have seen some signs going up that say East Coast Greenway.

The greenway will stretch from Calais, Maine, and run all the way to Key West, Flordia.

The East Coast Greenway links routes for bicycle riders, hikers or runners to sections of greenways along the east coast for cyclists to use that have little to no vehicle traffic.

One of those greenways is the Tar River Greenway in Greenville.

Cyclist Steven Hardy-Braz says, “So the East Coast Greenway is a concept of connecting greenways from Maine to Flordia, so 3,000 miles of connected greenways. So think of a urban or paved version of the Appalachian Trail, people can run, stroll, hike or bike.”

Across North Carolina and Virginia, more than 400 signs have been put up.

