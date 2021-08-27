Advertisement

Signs being installed for East Coast Greenway

Signs for East Coast Greenway going up.
Signs for East Coast Greenway going up.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are driving around you may have seen some signs going up that say East Coast Greenway.

The greenway will stretch from Calais, Maine, and run all the way to Key West, Flordia.

The East Coast Greenway links routes for bicycle riders, hikers or runners to sections of greenways along the east coast for cyclists to use that have little to no vehicle traffic.

One of those greenways is the Tar River Greenway in Greenville.

Cyclist Steven Hardy-Braz says, “So the East Coast Greenway is a concept of connecting greenways from Maine to Flordia, so 3,000 miles of connected greenways. So think of a urban or paved version of the Appalachian Trail, people can run, stroll, hike or bike.”

Across North Carolina and Virginia, more than 400 signs have been put up.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy O'Carroll
Safe driving advocate victim in Beaufort County murder-suicide
Colby Martin
Teen facing multiple charges in domestic violence case
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Cash 5 winners
Nash County couple splits nearly $1 million lottery jackpot
Deputies say the apparent murder-suicide happened at this home.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder suicide

Latest News

Winterville Watermelon Festival kicks off
Festival-goers will deal with extreme heat this weekend
Repaving underway for Cotanche Street in Greenville.
Repaving underway for Cotanche Street in Greenville
Fire chief reflects on career
Fire chief reflects on career
Schools urge community support to keep students in classrooms
Schools urge community support to keep students in classrooms