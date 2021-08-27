Saving Graces: McGee
Meet McGee.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saving Graces 4 Felines says McGee is a “very soft spoken boy that just enjoys being around his people.”
McGee is a bit fearful of dogs who want to play, but is okay with a quiet, laid-back dog, so he needs a calm home with someone who is patient, according to volunteers.
McGee has been through a lot of changes in his life, which you can tell by one of his eyes, which is cloudy.
Volunteers said it’s because of an infection he had as a baby but this does not present future issues.
Saving Graces said he is very loving, sweet and will be a wonderful addition to the family.
You can meet McGee at Petsmart on Sep. 4.
The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required, according to Saving Graces.
