Saving Graces: McGee

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saving Graces 4 Felines says McGee is a “very soft spoken boy that just enjoys being around his people.”

McGee is a bit fearful of dogs who want to play, but is okay with a quiet, laid-back dog, so he needs a calm home with someone who is patient, according to volunteers.

McGee has been through a lot of changes in his life, which you can tell by one of his eyes, which is cloudy.

Volunteers said it’s because of an infection he had as a baby but this does not present future issues.

Saving Graces said he is very loving, sweet and will be a wonderful addition to the family.

You can meet McGee at Petsmart on Sep. 4.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required, according to Saving Graces.

