Saving Graces: McGee

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saving Graces 4 Felines says McGee is a “very soft spoken boy that just enjoys being around his people.”

McGee is a bit fearful of dogs who want to play, but is okay with a quiet, laid-back dog, so he needs a calm home with someone who is patient, according to volunteers.

McGee has been through a lot of changes in his life, which you can tell by one of his eyes, which is cloudy.

Meet McGee. (Saving Graces)

Volunteers said it’s because of an infection he had as a baby but this does not present future issues.

Saving Graces said he is very loving, sweet and will be a wonderful addition to the family.

You can meet McGee at Petsmart on Sep. 4.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required, according to Saving Graces.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.