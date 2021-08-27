Repaving underway for Cotanche Street in Greenville.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A busy access point to the Uptown Greenville area will see lane closures for the next two days.

Cotanche Street between 9th and 10th Streets is being milled and repaved as part of two ECU construction projects on both sides of the street.

Library Drive, which runs directly behind the Student Recreation Center, is being repaved while on the other side of Cotanche Street, construction continues on the new Life Sciences and Biotech building.

Crews began the work Thursday afternoon and expect to finish up Friday.

One lane is expected to remain open throughout the work, but drivers are cautioned to expect delays in the area.

