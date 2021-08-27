Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Most named storms in a single month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane seasons are getting more and more active. The National Hurricane Center increased the 30 year average number of named storms because the last decade was so active. The year 2020 broke records for the greatest number of named storms at 30. Phillip’s Weather Trivia question wants to know what is the highest number of storms to be named in a single month.

One hint - it was in September of 2020. Make your guess and check below to see if you are correct.

It is hard to believe, but ten named storms formed in September of 2020. With little wind shear, humid tropical air, and warm waters, the conditions were ripe for storms to form. So far in 2021, it is an active season, but not on par with 2020. Some wind shear has prevented a few disturbances from growing into named storms. - Phillip Williams

