Advertisement

Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son’s porn cache

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said David Werking's parents had no right to throw out his...
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said David Werking's parents had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines and other items.(Source: Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered a western Michigan couple to pay $30,441 to their son for getting rid of his pornography collection.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney’s decision this week came eight months after David Werking, 43, won a lawsuit against his parents.

He said they had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines and other items. Werking had lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.

The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported. Werking’s parents also must pay $14,500 to their son’s attorney.

After moving to Indiana, Werking learned that his possessions were missing.

“Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff,” his dad said in an email.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The wreath was placed Thursday afternoon at the city's Freedom Fountain.
Jacksonville remembering Marines, corpsman killed in Kabul
Cash 5 winners
Nash County couple splits nearly $1 million lottery jackpot
Tracy O'Carroll
Safe driving advocate victim in Beaufort County murder-suicide
COVID-19 map in North Carolina
State sees second highest day of new cases since pandemic began

Latest News

"I think we are all very happy with the outcome," said parent Vanessa Nagel.
Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty
"I think we are all very happy with the outcome," said parent Vanessa Nagel.
Parent 'exhilarated' with day care verdict
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US presses on with Afghanistan evacuations despite fears of more attacks
The Highway Patrol said the sheriff turned in front of another vehicle on Piney Green Road last...
Onslow Co. sheriff has second accident with county vehicle in six months
A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates