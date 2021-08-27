Onslow Co. sheriff has second accident with county vehicle in six months

ONSLOW, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller has had another accident with his county-issued vehicle, the second one in six months.

According to the Highway Patrol, Miller was on Piney Green Road last Friday afternoon when he turned in front of a pickup truck that was coming from the opposite direction. Troopers said the other driver was also trying to turn onto Halltown Road. The report says the sheriff “failed to yield the right of way”.

The sheriff was not cited in the crash by troopers.

The sheriff said his left turn lane had a flashing yellow light at the time of the accident. (NC Highway Patrol)

A county document says the sheriff’s 2019 Dodge Durango received $1,000 in damage to the right fender and front bumper.

In a written statement to the county Human Resources Department, Miller said it was raining at the time, and he had waited for all the northbound traffic to pass before making his left turn. As he was turning, the sheriff said he saw the pickup truck also making a turn onto the same road from the other direction.

Miller said the pickup truck did not have its lights on and the two vehicles collided.

The accident report said neither Miller nor the other driver was injured.

In February, a special prosecutor opted for no charges against the sheriff after a February 9th accident in Jacksonville while he was driving another county vehicle, also a Dodge Durango. In that crash, the sheriff failed to report the single-vehicle crash to Jacksonville police.

At the time, Miller said he was going to pay the $3,674,21 in damages himself.

WITN has left several messages with the sheriff about this latest crash, but so far he hasn’t called us back.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.