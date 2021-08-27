Advertisement

Onslow Co. sheriff has second accident with county vehicle in six months

The Highway Patrol said the sheriff turned in front of another vehicle on Piney Green Road last...
The Highway Patrol said the sheriff turned in front of another vehicle on Piney Green Road last Friday.(Onslow County government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller has had another accident with his county-issued vehicle, the second one in six months.

According to the Highway Patrol, Miller was on Piney Green Road last Friday afternoon when he turned in front of a pickup truck that was coming from the opposite direction. Troopers said the other driver was also trying to turn onto Halltown Road. The report says the sheriff “failed to yield the right of way”.

The sheriff was not cited in the crash by troopers.

The sheriff said his left turn lane had a flashing yellow light at the time of the accident.
The sheriff said his left turn lane had a flashing yellow light at the time of the accident.(NC Highway Patrol)

A county document says the sheriff’s 2019 Dodge Durango received $1,000 in damage to the right fender and front bumper.

In a written statement to the county Human Resources Department, Miller said it was raining at the time, and he had waited for all the northbound traffic to pass before making his left turn. As he was turning, the sheriff said he saw the pickup truck also making a turn onto the same road from the other direction.

Miller said the pickup truck did not have its lights on and the two vehicles collided.

The accident report said neither Miller nor the other driver was injured.

In February, a special prosecutor opted for no charges against the sheriff after a February 9th accident in Jacksonville while he was driving another county vehicle, also a Dodge Durango. In that crash, the sheriff failed to report the single-vehicle crash to Jacksonville police.

At the time, Miller said he was going to pay the $3,674,21 in damages himself.

WITN has left several messages with the sheriff about this latest crash, but so far he hasn’t called us back.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The wreath was placed Thursday afternoon at the city's Freedom Fountain.
Jacksonville remembering Marines, corpsman killed in Kabul
Cash 5 winners
Nash County couple splits nearly $1 million lottery jackpot
Tracy O'Carroll
Safe driving advocate victim in Beaufort County murder-suicide
COVID-19 map in North Carolina
State sees second highest day of new cases since pandemic began

Latest News

Ida is expected to near the Louisiana coast on Sunday
Ida nearing hurricane strength; Approaching Louisiana coast this weekend
The fire happened Tuesday morning.
No injuries reported after tractor-trailer fire on U.S. 17
Flags in N.C. lowered to honor Kabul attack victims
The NC HOPE Program offers rent and utility assistance to low-income renters financially...
NC HOPE Program still accepting rent applications amid SCOTUS action