Advertisement

No injuries reported after tractor-trailer fire on U.S. 17

The fire happened Tuesday morning.
The fire happened Tuesday morning.(Perquimans County Emergency Services)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Part of Highway 17 North in Perquimans County was temporarily closed on Tuesday as crews spent the morning putting out a tractor trailer fire.

The tractor trailer had caught on fire around the tires of the truck and it came to a stop on a service road off Harvey Point Road, where the Hertford Fire Department began to put it out.

Firefighters tried to separate the trailer from the tractor, but the fire had spread to the trailer and the freight being hauled had to be unloaded to ensure there were no additional hot spots, the county EMS said.

The Winfall Fire Dept. and Bethel Fire Dept. also assisted in putting out the fire and EMS was on scene to help crews and evaluate as needed.

The Perquimans County Emergency Services said law enforcement helped with traffic control as the service road was temporarily closed.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The wreath was placed Thursday afternoon at the city's Freedom Fountain.
Jacksonville remembering Marines, corpsman killed in Kabul
Cash 5 winners
Nash County couple splits nearly $1 million lottery jackpot
Tracy O'Carroll
Safe driving advocate victim in Beaufort County murder-suicide
COVID-19 map in North Carolina
State sees second highest day of new cases since pandemic began

Latest News

Flags in N.C. lowered to honor Kabul attack victims
The NC HOPE Program offers rent and utility assistance to low-income renters financially...
NC HOPE Program still accepting rent applications amid SCOTUS action
N.C. minimum marriage age now 16 after bill signing
Ida is expected to near the Louisiana coast on Sunday
Ida nearing hurricane strength; Eyeing Louisiana coast this weekend