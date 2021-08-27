No injuries reported after tractor-trailer fire on U.S. 17

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Part of Highway 17 North in Perquimans County was temporarily closed on Tuesday as crews spent the morning putting out a tractor trailer fire.

The tractor trailer had caught on fire around the tires of the truck and it came to a stop on a service road off Harvey Point Road, where the Hertford Fire Department began to put it out.

Firefighters tried to separate the trailer from the tractor, but the fire had spread to the trailer and the freight being hauled had to be unloaded to ensure there were no additional hot spots, the county EMS said.

The Winfall Fire Dept. and Bethel Fire Dept. also assisted in putting out the fire and EMS was on scene to help crews and evaluate as needed.

The Perquimans County Emergency Services said law enforcement helped with traffic control as the service road was temporarily closed.

There were no injuries reported.

