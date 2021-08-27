Advertisement

NC HOPE Program still accepting rent applications amid SCOTUS action

The NC HOPE Program offers rent and utility assistance to low-income renters financially impacted by COVID-19
The NC HOPE Program offers rent and utility assistance to low-income renters financially impacted by COVID-19(NC HOPE Program)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program is still accepting applications for rent and utility bill assistance from low-income renters in 88 counties, as the Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during the pandemic.

The HOPE Program said they distributed $342 million in rent and utility payment to more than 96,000 households in North Carolina since opening last fall.

The program’s acceptance of applications comes as the Supreme Court ended protection for millions of Americans who said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

Applicants can apply online at HOPE.NC.gov or call 888-9ASK-HOPE (888-927-5467) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both English and Spanish-speaking representatives are available to assist callers.

