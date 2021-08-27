Advertisement

Moment of silence in Jacksonville Friday for those killed in Kabul

Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville, North Carolina.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Onslow Civic Affairs Committee will hold a moment of silence at Noon, Friday, August 27, at the Freedom Fountain downtown, following the deadly suicide bombings in Afghanistan.

Honors will be paid to the Marines and Navy Corpsman who died in Kabul during the moment of silence.

The Committee participated in placing a wreath at the Fountain Thursday evening and the Fountain was set to be in mourning mode with only the Freedom jet in operation.

The Fountain is dedicated to all those who pass through Onslow County in service to the country.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

