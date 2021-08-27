Advertisement

Medical marijuana legalization keeps advancing in NC Senate

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A bill legalizing marijuana for medical use in North Carolina cleared two more legislative hurdles this week in the Senate.

The Senate Health Care Committee voted for the measure on Thursday, two days after the judiciary committee approved an updated version compared to what it recommended earlier this summer.

The measure could be on the Senate floor next week.

The measure would let patients with a ”debilitating medical condition” purchase and use marijuana from medical cannabis centers if their physician signs off.

Ten licenses to grow and sell would be issued. The state would collect fees from licensees based on their revenues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The wreath was placed Thursday afternoon at the city's Freedom Fountain.
Jacksonville remembering Marines, corpsman killed in Kabul
Cash 5 winners
Nash County couple splits nearly $1 million lottery jackpot
Tracy O'Carroll
Safe driving advocate victim in Beaufort County murder-suicide
COVID-19 map in North Carolina
State sees second highest day of new cases since pandemic began

Latest News

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking the tropics for development
NCEL Drawing for 8-26-2021
Moment of silence in Jacksonville Friday for those killed in Kabul
TD 9 Track
Tropical Storm Ida forms in the Caribbean Sea