Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Scorching heat rolls on

Heat index values will reach around 100 to 105° today and with more of the same into the weekend
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Forecast Discussion: High pressure will set up camp through the weekend, keeping us hot and sunny. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with humidity making it feel more like 100 to 105°. Average highs this time of the year are around 87. We’ll be within a few degrees of a record high each day through the next week but Saturday will be closest with the record sitting at 96 back in 1987.

Tropical Storm Ida has formed off the coast of Jamaica. The forecast track has Ida strengthening to hurricane status by Saturday and likely making a hefty landfall along the eastern Louisiana coast Sunday afternoon, exactly 16 years to the day of Katrina’s landfall.

Here in the East, the Winterville Watermelon Festival will be taking place through Sunday with plenty of rides, vendors, food trucks and of course, watermelon!

Friday

Sunny and hot. High of 93°. Heat index: 103°. Wind: SW 5.

Saturday

Hot and sunny. High of 94. Heat index: 104°. Wind: SW 5.

Sunday

Partly sunny and hot. High of 93°. Heat index: 103°. Wind: W 5.

