Greenville man charged with murdering girlfriend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police say a man has been charged with killing his girlfriend.

At approximately 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 15, police responded to 624 Legacy Court for an assist EMS call.

Once on scene, officers discovered 24-year-old Ariana Hagen unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still awaiting an official cause of death; however, after further investigation, and in consultation with the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office, the victim’s boyfriend, 25-year-old Joshua Kreger, has been charged with an open count of murder in connection with her death.

Kreger and Hagen lived at the residence together.

Kreger was arrested Friday afternoon and is currently in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond.

