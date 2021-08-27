Greenville Fire Chief reflects on career

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville fire chief Eric Griffin reflected on his career Thursday after announcing his retirement later this year.

Griffin began his career with the department in 1993, eventually becoming deputy chief in 2011, and then was named interim chief in 2013.

He became fire chief in December 2014. Under his watch, the department obtained international accreditation and improved its North Carolina rating and response value which impacts insurance rates for property owners.

Griffin says he’s proud of the strong relationships he’s built throughout city government and says the department is well-positioned to move forward successfully.

As a young firefighter, Griffin says responding to Hurricane Floyd’s catastrophic flooding in 1999 helped shape emergency responses throughout his career.” It did really change our mindset on how we respond to those types of events so as Matthew and some of the others, Irene and some of the other ones that came through I felt like we were much more better prepared to be able to go out and respond and provide services.”

Griffin’s last day on the job will be November 30th. He says he’s not sure what he’ll do next but plans to continue living in Greenville. There’s no word yet on who will replace him.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.