Flags in N.C. lowered to honor Kabul attack victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and N.C. flags to be lowered on Friday in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims who were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday.

“August 26 was a tragic day for our country,” Cooper said. “Kristin and I are praying for the families of the servicemembers and civilians who lost their lives in Kabul.”

The flags at state facilities will fly at half mast until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30.

In Onslow County, a moment of silence will be held at noon on Friday at the Freedom Fountain adjacent to the Jacksonville City Hall, where flags were lowered there as well.

The City of Jacksonville placed a wreath in honor of their memory on Thursday.

Although officials have not yet released information on where the service members who died were from, the Onslow Board of Commissioners said the marines assigned to duty in Afghanistan have mostly come from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and some from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response unit at Central Command.

Read chairman Jack Bright’s full statement below:

“We grieve for their loss and issue our prayers for their families, friends and fellow servicemembers.

This is a somber reminder of both 9/11 and the Beirut Bombing. This is a devasting loss for these families.

Everyday we as Onslow Citizens walk among these heroes who are sent into harm’s way to serve our nation. They are in our restaurants, stores and parks. They were doing their duty in Afghanistan, and it is our responsibility as home to the Marines and Sailors who train and live here, to note their sacrifice and courage.

These servicemembers were part of the Marine Corps team, whether or not they were from here, and should be remembered for answering the call of their nation to do the honorable work of helping others.

Our community is one of active duty, retired and civilians who appreciate the call of duty required for the defense of our nation. These are our family and friends and, this is our community.

We mourn for their loss and issue our condolences.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.