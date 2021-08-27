Festival-goers will deal with extreme heat this weekend

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High temperatures and humidity are consistent as we head into the weekend and see the return of the Winterville Watermelon Festival.

The president of the festival, Art Morrison, said you should plan ahead to deal with the heat.

“Make sure you have plenty of fluids before you go out,” he said.

“Make sure you’re wearing sunscreen. Make sure you’re wearing a hat, loose-fitting clothes, anything to keep yourself cool and safe.”

He said they have vendors selling cool beverages, free watermelon, and an emergency response team trailer just in case.

Despite the heat, the team is excited to get back to work after a long year away because of COVID-19.

The festival started Thursday and will last all weekend.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.