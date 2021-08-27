Advertisement

ECU professor using Afghanistan events in the classroom

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU professors are teaching about the crisis in Afghanistan in their classrooms.

Whether it’s history, political science or international relations, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and following mayhem has short and long-term consequences that touch various facets of life in the U.S. and internationally.

Professors say they want to delve into the topic we’re seeing unfold right now and teach students how the Biden Administration’s handling of the withdrawal and current crisis will go down in history and manifest in current politics.

Armin Krishnan, ECU political science/security studies professor says, “I’m asking my students how they feel about the American empire and the future of the United States and its position in the world.”

Jonathan Morris, ECU political science professor says, “These foreign policy issues such as a withdrawal from Afghanistan, issues relating to war, they have to be woven into the conversation in the classroom regardless of the topic if we’re talking about a political science class because these are issues that will come back around when it’s time for us to vote in midterm elections, in the next presidential election. So, the relevance is there.”

A security studies director is also talking to his students about how the crisis will change other countries’ views on the U.S. and our place on the world stage.

