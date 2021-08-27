Deputies searching for Craven County man wanted for indecent liberties with a child

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for help finding a man they said is wanted for indecent liberties with a child.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Nicholas Lupton.

Investigators said he was last known to be in the Bridgeton area.

In addition to being wanted for indecent liberties with a child, deputies said he has outstanding warrants in Durham and Lee counties for vehicle larceny.

Give the sheriff’s office a call at 252-633-2357 or Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141 if you know where he is.

