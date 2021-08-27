Advertisement

Deputies searching for Craven County man wanted for indecent liberties with a child

Nicholas Lupton
Nicholas Lupton(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for help finding a man they said is wanted for indecent liberties with a child.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Nicholas Lupton.

Investigators said he was last known to be in the Bridgeton area.

In addition to being wanted for indecent liberties with a child, deputies said he has outstanding warrants in Durham and Lee counties for vehicle larceny.

Give the sheriff’s office a call at 252-633-2357 or Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141 if you know where he is.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The wreath was placed Thursday afternoon at the city's Freedom Fountain.
Jacksonville remembering Marines, corpsman killed in Kabul
Cash 5 winners
Nash County couple splits nearly $1 million lottery jackpot
Tracy O'Carroll
Safe driving advocate victim in Beaufort County murder-suicide
COVID-19 map in North Carolina
State sees second highest day of new cases since pandemic began

Latest News

Ida Data and Track
Hurricane Ida to threaten Louisiana coast this weekend
Unvaccinated North Carolinians 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19
The Highway Patrol said the sheriff turned in front of another vehicle on Piney Green Road last...
Onslow Co. sheriff has second accident with same county vehicle in six months
The fire happened Tuesday morning.
No injuries reported after tractor-trailer fire on U.S. 17