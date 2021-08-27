Advertisement

D.A.: Pitt County man sentenced for drugging, sexually assaulting young men

Terry Best
Terry Best(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is going to prison for at least the next decade after a jury found him guilty of sex crimes on Friday.

The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office said that Terry Best, 59, of Greenville, was convicted Friday of attempted second-degree forcible sex offense and second-degree forcible sex offense.

Best was sentenced to between 13 and 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

The D.A. said that at least on two occasions, Best invited young men to his property in the Bells Fork area to play cards. Once there, officials said Best gave food and drink believed to have been laced with a drug to render victims incoherent or unconscious.

Investigators said Best then sexually assaulted the victims while they were in this state.

The D.A. believes that there may have been other victims sexually assaulted by Best over the last twenty years.

Best has prior convictions for crimes against nature in 2013 and 2015.

The D.A.’s office is asking anyone who believes they were assaulted by Best to call authorities.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The wreath was placed Thursday afternoon at the city's Freedom Fountain.
Jacksonville remembering Marines, corpsman killed in Kabul
Cash 5 winners
Nash County couple splits nearly $1 million lottery jackpot
Tracy O'Carroll
Safe driving advocate victim in Beaufort County murder-suicide
COVID-19 map in North Carolina
State sees second highest day of new cases since pandemic began

Latest News

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Heat wave through the weekend
Major hurricane threatens Louisiana coast
Hurricane Ida to threaten Louisiana coast this weekend
This testing center will be open on December 5th.
Vidant Health shares upcoming special COVID-19 testing hours
Troopers still looking for answers one year after deadly Martin County hit & run crash