D.A.: Pitt County man sentenced for drugging, sexually assaulting young men

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is going to prison for at least the next decade after a jury found him guilty of sex crimes on Friday.

The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office said that Terry Best, 59, of Greenville, was convicted Friday of attempted second-degree forcible sex offense and second-degree forcible sex offense.

Best was sentenced to between 13 and 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

The D.A. said that at least on two occasions, Best invited young men to his property in the Bells Fork area to play cards. Once there, officials said Best gave food and drink believed to have been laced with a drug to render victims incoherent or unconscious.

Investigators said Best then sexually assaulted the victims while they were in this state.

The D.A. believes that there may have been other victims sexually assaulted by Best over the last twenty years.

Best has prior convictions for crimes against nature in 2013 and 2015.

The D.A.’s office is asking anyone who believes they were assaulted by Best to call authorities.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.

