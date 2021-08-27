CarolinaEast Dr. has sad message for those unvaccinated and on a ventilator due to COVID

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The plea from those dying of COVID at a local hospital: I’ll get the shot if I survive. The message from doctors: It’s too late.

Another 8,100 new cases were reported Friday as the state inches closer to 1.2 million total cases.

In Craven County, the health director says they continue to have 64 new cases per 100,000 residents, which is slightly higher than the state’s overall average.

Hospitals also continue to stay busy with doctors saying they are seeing more and more unvaccinated residents come through their doors as the Delta variant of COVID-19 rages on.

Dr. Roy Everett, critical care pulmonologist at CarolinaEast says, “Every single one of these people that are having to be intubated and are ultimately dying of COVID-19 all say before they are intubated that they will take the vaccine if they survive but they don’t survive, it’s too late by then.”

Both hospital leaders and officials with the county continue to urge those who are not vaccinated to get their shot.

