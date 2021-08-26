Advertisement

Washington Summer Festival this weekend

Washington Summer Festival this weekend.
Washington Summer Festival this weekend.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a fun event this weekend you might want to head to Washington for the Summer Festival.

The free event kicks off Friday and runs through Saturday.

There will be something fun for all ages including, vendors, games, live music, fireworks and more.

There will also be a table collecting non-perishable food for the local food pantry, Eagle’s Wings.

Catherine Glover, Executive Director of the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce says “We are super excited to be holding the Summer Festival this weekend and we are encouraging people to come out and practice safety protocols. Come out and enjoy some live music and enjoy being outside and we are happy to have the event again.”

To learn more about the festival, including the concert lineup, click on the link below.

