Tropical Depression 9 forms in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ninth tropical depression of the Atlantic hurricane season formed today southwest of Jamaica. The depression is forecast to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Ida later Thursday. Maximum winds are currently 35 mph. The system is moving northwest at 13 mph and is likely to affect the Cayman Island and Western Cuba where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect.

TD 9 Track (WITN)

This system is expected to become a hurricane and threaten the north central Gulf of Mexico by Sunday. If the current trends hold, remnant rains could affect Eastern North Carolina midweek next week.

