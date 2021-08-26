Advertisement

Tropical Depression 9 forms in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea

This system is forecast to be a strong hurricane and threaten the northern Gulf Coast by Sunday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ninth tropical depression of the Atlantic hurricane season formed today southwest of Jamaica. The depression is forecast to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Ida later Thursday. Maximum winds are currently 35 mph. The system is moving northwest at 13 mph and is likely to affect the Cayman Island and Western Cuba where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect.

TD 9 Track
TD 9 Track(WITN)
TD 9 Track
TD 9 Track(WITN)

This system is expected to become a hurricane and threaten the north central Gulf of Mexico by Sunday. If the current trends hold, remnant rains could affect Eastern North Carolina midweek next week.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy O'Carroll
Safe driving advocate victim in Beaufort County murder-suicide
Colby Martin
Teen facing multiple charges in domestic violence case
Cash 5 winners
Nash County couple splits nearly $1 million lottery jackpot
Deputies say the apparent murder-suicide happened at this home.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder suicide
Graham Barden Elementary School
Graham A. Barden Elementary School in Havelock closing due to COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Cherry Point is the world’s largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres...
Cherry Point expanding restricted airspace around air station
B/H/S Oktoberfest
10th Annual B/H/S Oktoberfest to be held in New Bern next month
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Heat wave to last several days; Ida to form soon
2021 Washington Summer Festival
38th Annual Washington Summer Festival kicks off this weekend