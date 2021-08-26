State Senate OKs bill limiting racial teachings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Senate Republicans on Thursday passed a bill to limit how teachers can discuss certain racial concepts inside the classroom.

The proposal seeks to bar educators from compelling students to personally adopt any ideas from a list of 13 beliefs.

The measure passed along party lines by a 25-17 vote.

It is now one step away from clearing the General Assembly and would make its way to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper if the GOP-controlled House signs off on the latest version of the bill.

The latest action in North Carolina follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures looking to combat certain ideas they associate with ``critical race theory.``

