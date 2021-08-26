Advertisement

State sees second highest day of new cases since pandemic began

COVID-19 map in North Carolina
COVID-19 map in North Carolina(NCDHHS/WBTV File | NCDHHS/WBTV File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina saw its second highest number of new COVID-19 cases ever on Thursday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,620 new cases. The only higher daily new case count was 8,781 back on January 12th.

The number of people in the hospital with the virus continues to climb. It now stands at 3,552 hospitalizations. The last time it was this high was on January 20th with 3,667.

Of those 3,552 patients, DHHS said 22% are in their 60s, 18% are in their 50s, 13% in their 40s, and 10% in their 30s. State health officials said 2% are children, under the age of 18.

To date, the state has confirmed 1,181,191 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

