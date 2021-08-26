Advertisement

Rocky Mount police investigating after human bone found in dog park

The bone is estimated to be close to one hundred years old, according to police.
Best Friend's Dog Park in Rocky Mount.
Best Friend's Dog Park in Rocky Mount.(Best Friend's Dog Park)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating after a human bone was found at a dog park on Wednesday.

Officers came to Best Friend’s Dog Park at 480 Lee Street at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday where a person found a bone, which police said was human after a preliminary investigation.

“Due to the extensive weathering of the human bone, it is historical, which means it is estimated to be close to one hundred years old,” police said.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Evidence Unit partnered with the State Bureau of Investigation and a Forensic Anthropologist from East Carolina University.

Rocky Mount police said they’ll continue to investigation the situation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy O'Carroll
Safe driving advocate victim in Beaufort County murder-suicide
Colby Martin
Teen facing multiple charges in domestic violence case
Deputies say the apparent murder-suicide happened at this home.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder suicide
Cash 5 winners
Nash County couple splits nearly $1 million lottery jackpot
Graham Barden Elementary School
Graham A. Barden Elementary School in Havelock closing due to COVID-19 cases

Latest News

2021 Washington Summer Festival
38th Annual Washington Summer Festival kicks off this weekend
Hiring event in Onslow County on Thursday.
Hiring event in Onslow County
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Unseasonable heat rolls on
NCEL drawing for 8-25-2021
NCEL drawing for 8-25-2021