Rocky Mount native serves aboard a Navy warship in Mayport, Florida

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Navy Office of Community Outreach) - A Rocky Mount, North Carolina, native serves in the U.S. Navy aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook.

Petty Officer 1st Class Chevaris Jennett joined the Navy 19 years ago. Today, Jennett serves as an electrician’s mate.

”My brother, Delvin, joined the Navy. I saw what he was doing, and it made me want to leave home and do the same thing.”

Growing up in Rocky Mount, Jennett attended Northern Nash Senior High School and graduated in 2001. Today, Jennett finds the values in Rocky Mount similar to those needed to succeed in the military. ”I learned the importance of discipline and respect,” said Jennett.

These lessons have helped Jennett while serving in the Navy.Donald Cook returned home from Naval Station Rota, Spain after spending five years as a forward-deployed destroyer.

”These Sailors distinguished themselves throughout their five years deployed overseas, Their contribution to NATO security and freedom of navigation is a legacy that will now continue with Arleigh Burke.”

Donald Cook was replaced by USS Arleigh Burke, the lead ship of its class of Aegis-equipped guided-missile destroyers. This homeport shift was the second of four in support of the U.S. Navy’s plan to rotate the Rota-based destroyers.

“Donald Cook’s time in Sixth Fleet has afforded this ship and her crew a number of invaluable experiences that are unique to this area of operation to include operating in the Black Sea, crossing the Arctic Circle, and a multitude of international operations.”

A guided-missile destroyer modernization program is underway to provide a comprehensive mid-life upgrade that will ensure the Arleigh Burke class will maintain mission relevance and remain an integral part of the Navy. Serving in the Navy means Jennett is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

”We’re a worldwide security force. We protect all oceans. I’ve also deployed to Iraq, so I know what the naval security forces are capable of ashore, as well.”

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy. According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.

“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life. The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”

There are many accomplishments that come with military service, and Jennett is most proud of his tour of duty in Iraq, where he served for eight months.

“I served in Baghdad in 2008. I was part of the public works department as a project manager, making sure the forward operating bases had what they needed. We wanted to help ensure the people of Iraq were able to live a better life.”As Jennett and other sailors continue their mission, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.”

The Navy gives me a sense of accomplishment serving my country,” added Jennett. “This is something I’ll always be proud of.”

