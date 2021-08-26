Rocky Mount native serves aboard a Navy warship in Mayport, Florida
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Navy Office of Community Outreach) - A Rocky Mount, North Carolina, native serves in the U.S. Navy aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook.
Petty Officer 1st Class Chevaris Jennett joined the Navy 19 years ago. Today, Jennett serves as an electrician’s mate.
Growing up in Rocky Mount, Jennett attended Northern Nash Senior High School and graduated in 2001. Today, Jennett finds the values in Rocky Mount similar to those needed to succeed in the military. ”I learned the importance of discipline and respect,” said Jennett.
These lessons have helped Jennett while serving in the Navy.Donald Cook returned home from Naval Station Rota, Spain after spending five years as a forward-deployed destroyer.
Donald Cook was replaced by USS Arleigh Burke, the lead ship of its class of Aegis-equipped guided-missile destroyers. This homeport shift was the second of four in support of the U.S. Navy’s plan to rotate the Rota-based destroyers.
A guided-missile destroyer modernization program is underway to provide a comprehensive mid-life upgrade that will ensure the Arleigh Burke class will maintain mission relevance and remain an integral part of the Navy. Serving in the Navy means Jennett is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy. According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.
There are many accomplishments that come with military service, and Jennett is most proud of his tour of duty in Iraq, where he served for eight months.
The Navy gives me a sense of accomplishment serving my country,” added Jennett. “This is something I’ll always be proud of.”
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.