Powerball ticket sold in Wilson County wins first Monday night $1 million prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Powerball’s first Monday night drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a grocery store in Wilson County.

The winner bought the ticket at the Harris Teeter on Raleigh Road Parkway West. The lucky ticket won the highest prize nationally in Powerball’s first Monday night drawing.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 17-36-47-60-61. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

The Monday night Powerball drawing joins the current schedule of Wednesday and Saturday night drawings. Tickets remain at $2 and the odds of winning any of the nine prizes in each drawing stays the same.

No one won Monday’s Powerball jackpot. If someone in North Carolina wins Wednesday’s jackpot, they have the choice of taking their prize as a $304 million annuity or a lump sum of $222.2 million.

