Phillip’s Weather Trivia: When is the peak of hurricane season?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A tropical depression formed Thursday and is likely to become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. This will be the 9th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Many are ready for the season to be over. Today’s trivia question is about when will reach the peak of the season.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 26 (WITN)

You may be tempted to say today is the peak of the season, however I just threw that in to see if anyone would jump at it because a system formed today. In other words, it’s not today. That leaves 3 choices. Take a guess and see how you did below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Aug 26 (WITN)

September 10th has a tropical storm or hurricane in progress 83% of years. This is for records kept since 1851. September is the most active month followed by August then October. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.