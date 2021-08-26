Advertisement

More high school football games postponed by COVID-19 protocols

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two more high school football teams have had to postpone games this week due to COVID-19 protocols. Havelock has postponed its game with West Carteret for Friday night. They had a bye week the following week. Craven County Schools confirms they have student-athletes in quarantine. It is a 14-day window for most schools. Riverside-Martin’s athletic director also informed us their football program is following COVID-19 protocols. They will not have both this week’s game with South Creek and next week’s game with Northside-Pinetown. Southwest Onslow also had postponed its game earlier this week due to COVID-19 protocols.

