Man arrested in Goldsboro maintenance room theft

Google street view of Days Inn Hotel at 801 E. US 70 Bypass in Goldsboro.
Google street view of Days Inn Hotel at 801 E. US 70 Bypass in Goldsboro.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested after more than $1,000 in tools was stolen from a maintenance room at the Days Inn Hotel in Goldsboro on Tuesday.

Goldsboro Police came to the Days Inn Hotel at 801 E. US 70 Bypass where it was reported the maintenance room had been broken into and $1,103.48 in tools were stolen.

The suspect, who police said is Allen Bennett, 31, was arrested after warrants were secured for one count each of felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods.

Bennett was arrested at the hotel and is at the Wayne County Jail where he is being held under a $7,500 secure bond.

Bennett’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

