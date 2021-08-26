Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Heat wave to last several days; Ida to form soon

Forecast Discussion: High pressure will set up camp Thursday through the weekend, keeping us hot and sunny. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with humidity making it feel more like 100 to 105°. Average highs this time of the year are around 87. We’ll be within a few degrees of a record high each day through the next week but Saturday will be closest with the record sitting at 96 back in 1987.

There are 3 areas of possible development in the tropics, with the area over the Northwestern Caribbean Sea likely to become Tropical Storm Ida soon. This system is forecast to strengthen and threaten the Gulf Coast of the US over the weekend. Over the next five days, the chances of each of the three systems growing into a tropical depression increases to 50-90%. The next 3 names on the list are Ida, Julian, and Kate.

The Winterville Watermelon Festival kicks off with rides this evening. More activities are planned for Friday evening, all day Saturday and there are more rides on Sunday afternoon. Stay cool and enjoy.

Winterville Watermelon Fest Forecast (WITN)

Thursday

Hazy sunshine and hot. High of 92°. Heat index: 102°. Wind: SW 6.

Friday

Sunny and hot. High of 93°. Heat index: 103°. Wind: SW 5.

Saturday

Hot and sunny. High of 94. Heat index: 104°. Wind: SW 5.

Sunday

Partly sunny and hot. High of 93°. Heat index: 103°. Wind: W 5.