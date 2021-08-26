Jacksonville remembering Marines, corpsman killed in Kabul

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville is reacting to the deaths of a dozen Marines and a Navy corpsman this morning at the airport in Kabul.

City officials late this afternoon are placing a wreath at the Freedom Fountain in downtown Jacksonville in honor of their memory.

The Pentagon has not said what military units those killed and injured are assigned to, but elements of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit have been assisting with the evacuation at the airport. That MEU is made up of 2100 Marines and Sailors from Camp Lejeune, New River, and Cherry Point.

Mayor Sammy Phillips ordered all flags at city facilities lowered to half-mast.

“Although we do not yet have the names of those individuals, the City of Jacksonville shares in their loss,” said the mayor. “We are One City, One Community and One Marine family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families who have lost loved ones today, and to those still overseas risking their lives as we speak.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.