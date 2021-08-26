Hiring event in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NCWorks is hosting a hiring event Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

Representatives from JAYDS Home Care, LLC will be conducting interviews on the spot to fill in the positions for Companion, Respite and Sitter.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center in Onslow County at 461 Western Blvd., Suite 106 in Jacksonville.

Those who are interested in the position are asked to bring a valid drivers license and be prepared to fill an application.

