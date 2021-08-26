Advertisement

Greenville service organization provides pandemic supplies

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A service organization is offering free pandemic supplies in Greenville as the virus continues to spread.

The Greenville based Community Unity Network is offering cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment to area nonprofits and service organizations like food pantries and churches.

The network is a joint effort among organizations including the United Way and the Churches Outreach Network along with Pitt County and the City of Greenville.

Pastor Rodney Coles says they have bulk supplies of disinfectant spray, face masks and shields, and hand sanitizer among other supplies available for pickup.

He says they want to make sure service organizations have what they need to help keep the community safe.

Organizations can sign up to receive supplies at the link below.

Community Unity Network

