Advertisement

Greenville plans to build more affordable housing

Greenville plans to build more affordable housing.
Greenville plans to build more affordable housing.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The City of Greenville is planning to increase the supply of affordable housing.

The city is seeking applications from qualified builders to develop more affordable housing.

The rental housing would serve families and individuals with incomes between 55 and 60 percent of the area’s median income.

The city says up to $500,000 in supplemental funding could be awarded to developers who meet state requirements and are approved by the city council.

Housing Administrator Tiana Berryman says economic changes during the pandemic along with population growth could increase the need for more housing options in the city. “We’re looking to continue the work of you know creation and preservation of affordable housing for the immediate need and they need that may present itself in the near future.”

Berryman says the application process is underway but a timeline hasn’t been set for project development yet.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the apparent murder-suicide happened at this home.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder suicide
Tracy O'Carroll
Safe driving advocate victim in Beaufort County murder-suicide
Colby Martin
Teen facing multiple charges in domestic violence case
Former gun show promoter headed to federal prison on weapons charges
Students returned to class on Monday.
Number of COVID-19 cases up at ECU

Latest News

Washington Summer Festival this weekend.
Washington Summer Festival this weekend
Greenville service organization provides pandemic supplies.
Greenville service organization provides pandemic supplies
Greenville fire chief retiring in December
Teen facing multiple charges in domestic violence case