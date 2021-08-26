Greenville plans to build more affordable housing.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The City of Greenville is planning to increase the supply of affordable housing.

The city is seeking applications from qualified builders to develop more affordable housing.

The rental housing would serve families and individuals with incomes between 55 and 60 percent of the area’s median income.

The city says up to $500,000 in supplemental funding could be awarded to developers who meet state requirements and are approved by the city council.

Housing Administrator Tiana Berryman says economic changes during the pandemic along with population growth could increase the need for more housing options in the city. “We’re looking to continue the work of you know creation and preservation of affordable housing for the immediate need and they need that may present itself in the near future.”

Berryman says the application process is underway but a timeline hasn’t been set for project development yet.

