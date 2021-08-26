Gaston man facing DWI charge after crash in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A Gaston man was arrested after a crash resulted in damages to poles, a street sign and a fire hydrant in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday, according to police.

Roanoke Rapids police said an officer was in the area of East 10th Street at 11:24 p.m. when he found a vehicle that had been involved in a crash at Carolina St. and E. 10th St.

The officer found the driver, who was identified as Terrence Moody, 27, in the driver’s seat with minor cuts and abrasions. Moody was treated at the scene.

Police said Moody had the scent of alcohol and after investigating, he was charged for driving while impaired, damage to property and reckless driving.

Police said there was damage to poles, a street sign and a fire hydrant.

Moody was placed under a $1,500 bond and has a court date scheduled for Sep. 17.

