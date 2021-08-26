Former ECU track and field star Butts-Townsend shares about her Olympic experience

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Earlier this month former ECU track and field star Tynita Butts-Townsend competed at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

We caught up with her this week to hear about her Olympic experience.

“Being out there on that track was amazing,” says Team USA high jumper Tynita Butts-Townsend, “I can’t really explain the feeling but my heart was racing. It was one of the best feelings of my life.”

Former ECU track and field star Tynita Butts-Townsend did make her first Olympics in the high jump.

“Even though there weren’t any fans it felt like there were fans there. They color coded the seats,” says Tynita, “I literally got last place at the Olympics I felt like I won because people were showing me so much love I felt like I won.”

Ty says they were pretty locked down and she didn’t get to explore like she had hoped to. she worked hard to be ready to be ready for the culture.

“I was like ‘arigato sai mas’ and they were like so excited that I said it,” says Butts-Townsend, “Then I was like oh they speak English.”

The former Pirate did get to see some famous athletes in person.

“Simone Biles, she’s like this little by the way,” says Tynita, “Just hang out with some of the great athletes that are on the U.S. Team for track and field.”

Interacting with those great athletes changed her mindset

“I thought I had it pretty bad with my training, and not having coach, and everybody is going through something in this pandemic,” Tynita says, “It really helped me with my perspective on things.”

“I got a lot to prove to myself and I just want to do what I love doing,” Tynita says.

