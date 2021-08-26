Advertisement

First African American Marines honored at Montford Point

Montford Point Marines honored with congressional gold medals at memorial park.
Montford Point Marines honored with congressional gold medals at memorial park.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family members of deceased African-American Marines who were part of the Montford Point Marine Corps received Congressional medals and certificates of recognition from Marine Corps Commandant David Berger.

In his keynote speech, Berger referenced a number of the heroic efforts of the Montford Point Marines saying, “They’re not just black Marine history, they are Marine Corps history. They are American history.”

The United States Congress passed Senate Resolution 587 which designates August 26th, as Montford Point Marine Day. The ceremony was held the Montford Point Marine Memorial at Lejeune Memorial Gardens near Camp Lejeune.

Vancurtis Shell, son of the deceased Montford Point Marine Othelma Shell, felt a great sense of pride when accepting the medal on his fathers behalf saying, “Well if he was alive today he would just be overwhelmed with joy. My dad was as American as apple pie. You have to realize where we came from to where you can go. That’s what the Marines do. That’s what the history of Marines do.”

Over 20,000 African-Americans were trained at the Montford Point camp between 1942 and 1949. The Montford Marine Camp was a segregated camp from Paris Island where white soldiers went through their training. Former Montford Marines recounted their pledge to each other to “not only complete the mission, but excel” in hopes of providing more opportunities for African-Americans to serve in the military.

The Montford Point Marine Memorial includes features to honor those who trained at the camp. The ceremony also included several speakers and a drill performance by the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Team.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy O'Carroll
Safe driving advocate victim in Beaufort County murder-suicide
Colby Martin
Teen facing multiple charges in domestic violence case
Cash 5 winners
Nash County couple splits nearly $1 million lottery jackpot
Deputies say the apparent murder-suicide happened at this home.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder suicide
Graham Barden Elementary School
Graham A. Barden Elementary School in Havelock closing due to COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Schools urge community support to keep students in classrooms
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking the tropics for development
TD 9 Track
Tropical Storm Ida forms in the Caribbean Sea
The wreath was placed Thursday afternoon at the city's Freedom Fountain.
Jacksonville remembering Marines, corpsman killed in Kabul