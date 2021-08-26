Congressman Murphy frustrated with Biden handling of Afghanistan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Upon news of the deadly attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan, Congressman Greg Murphy (NC-03) was frustrated by the way the Biden Administration handled it.

“This has been an outrage, especially for individuals who serve in Congress, who have been to Afghanistan,” Murphy said. “And know the people there, and know the dire situation that this administration has put them in.”

UNC professor of Peace and War, Navin Bapat, thinks the U.S may send a handful of troops back to Afghanistan for a counter-terrorism operation.

“I do believe now, that the United States will move towards a counter-terrorism mission, where they will seek to hunt different individuals within Afghanistan that are believed to be threats to the United States and eradicate them that way,” Bapat said.

As evacuations continue, Rep. Murphy fears getting American’s home safely may become exponentially more dangerous.

“I fear it will get worse before it gets better,” Murphy said. “As to what they do, bottom line is that we need to make sure all American’s are out. They have a moral obligation to make sure that happens.”

The deadline to evacuate all American’s out of Afghanistan is Aug. 31.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.