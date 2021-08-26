Cherry Point expanding restricted airspace around air station

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The FAA has given approval for Cherry Point to expand its restricted airspace.

Altitude restrictions will be extended from 18,000 to 29,000 feet, effective December 2nd.

Cherry Point is the world’s largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres of land.

The air station says its current airspace training area cannot support training and readiness requirements. Legacy aircraft is being phased out at Cherry Point, being replaced by F-35 fighter jets.

“This enhancement to our training range allows Cherry Point to better support 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and our Joint users, by allowing aviators and support personnel to train how they fight,” said Cherry Point commander Col. Mikel Huber.

