CarolinaEast dealing with staffing shortages

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -One hospital in eastern North Carolina says if you are qualified, they need your help.

Jim Davis, the Vice President of Nursing at CarolinaEast Hospital in New Bern, says there is a workforce shortage everywhere and healthcare is no different.

He says they have lots of different positions open.

Davis says a year and half of the pandemic has taken a toll on much of their workforce all the way across nursing, radiology, food services and vascular departments.

Davis says, “We do have a lot of positions open and our staff are working very very hard. They come back every day no matter what. It is hard dealing with a pandemic a year and a half out.”

Davis says about 16 percent of patients in the emergency department who are tested come back testing positive for COVID 19.

He also says at the beginning of August they had an increase in patients and it has been steady since.

