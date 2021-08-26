Advertisement

Bill on NC school masks, CPR, teen driving goes to governor

(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Adjustments to K-12 school policies on face masks and teen driving and CPR requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic has received final approval by the North Carolina legislature.

The provisions are within a compromise bill worked out by the House and Senate and approved Wednesday. It now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

The bill says each public school unit must vote at least monthly on whether to modify its face mask policy.

The bill also says the high school graduation requirement that students receive CPR instruction has been waived for the past school year if COVID-19 prevented such instruction.

