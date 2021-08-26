Advertisement

38th Annual Washington Summer Festival kicks off this weekend

2021 Washington Summer Festival
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Summer Festival is returning to the Washington Waterfront for another year of family fun, fireworks and more.

The festival is set to open Friday at 5 p.m. Food, vendors and amusements will remain open until 10 p.m. and The Castaways will perform on Festival Park Stage beginning at 7 p.m. Friday night’s festivities will come to a close with a firework show beginning at 10 p.m.

We are excited about the amusements for Summer Festival! You can buy tickets or wrist bands in advance at a discounted price - see link below. See you this weekend!

Posted by Washington Summer Festival on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Saturday, the food, vendors and rides will reopen at 10 a.m., and all you can ride amusements will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live music will begin on the Chamber Deck at 4 p.m. with Diedra Ruff until 6 p.m. Then The Monterio Experience will close the festival on the Festival Park Stage from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A food collection for Eagles Wings will be held both days in front of Chamber, Friday will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., then again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To view the full Washington Summer Festival Schedule, visit the Washington Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce webpage.

