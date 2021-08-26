Advertisement

10th Annual B/H/S Oktoberfest to be held in New Bern next month

B/H/S Oktoberfest
B/H/S Oktoberfest(Adobe Creative Cloud & New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club will hold its 10th Annual B/H/S Oktoberfest next month.

The celebration and fundraiser is scheduled for Sept. 25th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the North Carolina History Center in New Bern.

Tickets are available now through the event’s webpage. Tickets bought prior to the event will be $25, while those purchased day of the event will be $30. Tickets for children between the ages of 6 and 12 cost $5, and children 5 and under are admitted free.

The tickets include traditional style German fare, pretzels and a choice of beer, wine or soda to drink. Proof of age is required for those choosing alcoholic beverages.

A traditional German meal, live musical performances and the Oktoberfest contest will all be held throughout the evening.

For more details visit the New Bern Breakfast Rotary website.

