Winterville Watermelon Festival starts Thursday

Watermelon Festival starts Thursday.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE N.C. (WITN) -Preparations are underway for the 36th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival.

Crews are setting up rides and getting the Winterville Recreation Park ready for the festival to kick off Thursday night.

Food vendors, amusements, and free concerts start at 6:00 p.m. and are open to the public.

Organizers say there will be fewer vendors this year to allow for additional spacing, and indoor activities have been canceled. Hand sanitizer and face shields will also be available on site.

The festival runs through Sunday and all of the concerts are free including Saturday’s Watermelon Jam featuring the country music band Lonestar.

Watermelon Festival Chairman Alton Wadford says, “We’re just excited to get the community back together. I know that a lot of people have contacted us who are really excited about doing things again this year. Coming out and seeing the bands, riding the amusement rides, and enjoying some carnival food.”

WITN is a proud Watermelon Festival sponsor.

