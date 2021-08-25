Advertisement

UNC System & community colleges sign teacher education agreement.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Education leaders signed a new agreement Tuesday to help address the critical teacher shortage across the state.

The North Carolina Community College System, along with the University of North Carolina, made a joint announcement of the Comprehensive Articulation Agreement.

It will increase opportunities for community college students to transfer to teacher education programs within the UNC System.

The agreement includes 52 of North Carolina’s Community Colleges.

It will go into effect immediately.

