Two arrested after drugs are found during a probation search
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman are facing charges after drugs were found during a probation search on Monday.
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office assisted the North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole on Monday on N.C. 55 Highway in New Bern and found a quantity of heroin, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs.
Dulce Castromontero, 25, is the probationer who faces several charges and is being held under a $1 million bond.
Quvondo Bryant, 31, is charged with felony conspiracy to deliver heroin and felony conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and is being held under a $750,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.