Two arrested after drugs are found during a probation search

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman are facing charges after drugs were found during a probation search on Monday.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office assisted the North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole on Monday on N.C. 55 Highway in New Bern and found a quantity of heroin, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs.

Dulce Castromontero, 25, is the probationer who faces several charges and is being held under a $1 million bond.

Probation Search Leads to Drug Charges On August 23, 2021, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office assisted the North... Posted by Craven County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Quvondo Bryant, 31, is charged with felony conspiracy to deliver heroin and felony conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and is being held under a $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.