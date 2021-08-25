Three arrested in Roanoke Rapids following investigation into car break-ins

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department has concluded an investigation into several car break-ins throughout the city with three arrests.

Early Tuesday morning, police received a report of an active car break-in near Rollingwood Road. While in route, Sgt. Hunsucker noticed a car fitting the description of the car that was reportedly broken into.

Sgt. Hunsucker followed the car and then stopped it for further investigation. Officials say a juvenile, Darein Mcgee-Knight, 20, and Deontre Gatling, 21, were inside the car, and after receiving additional witness information, all three were arrested. Police say three guns were recovered from the car.

All three were charged with three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle and one count felony conspiracy. The juvenile also faces three counts of carrying a concealed weapon and was given a $8,000 bond.

Mcgee-Knight also received a $8,000 bond, while Gatling received a $50,000 bond and faces one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

All three suspects are scheduled to appear for their first court date on Sept. 1.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.