Teen facing multiple charges in domestic violence case

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A domestic violence case has landed a teenager in jail under a hefty bond.

Pitt County deputies say back on August 17th they were called to a home on Tori Lane off Clarks Neck Road.

Three days later they charged Colby Martin with assault by strangulation, assault on a female, second-degree kidnapping, and crime against nature.

The 18-year-old was originally held under a 48-hour domestic violence hold without bond and then given a $200,000 bond.

Deputies say on Monday, Martin was again arrested on four felony counts of obstructing justice and his bond was bumped up to $640,000.

