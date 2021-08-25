Teacher of the Week: Melissa Tripp from John Small Elementary School

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for August 25 is Melissa Tripp from John Small Elementary.

Tripp began teaching 11 years ago after receiving her degree in Elementary Education and a Master’s degree in Reading.

Over the course of her career, she has taught in second, third and fifth grade classrooms. She currently teaches fifth grade.

She says she wanted to become a teacher since she was a little girl. In elementary school, she says she struggled with reading comprehension, so it was always her goal to attend graduate school and to continue learning everything about students’ reading needs and how to best help them.

When she’s not in the classroom, she enjoys spending time with her husband and three-year-old son. Tripp says they loves to go fishing and cruising on their boat. She is also looking forward to welcoming a second child this January.

The person who nominated Mrs. Tripp wrote,

“I would like to nominate Mrs. Melissa Tripp at John Small Elementary School here in Washington, North Carolina. Mrs. Tripp teaches my son’s fifth grade ELA and Science. There are so many things I could say about this woman, but she is awesome.

My son had a medical scare and was rushed to the hospital. I sent her a message to let her know what happened. Even though it was after school hours, Mrs. Tripp continued throughout the weekend to check on my son. This is not the only time she has done this. If he’s not in class, she makes sure he’s ok by sending me a quick message through the Remind app.

When school first started, I let her know how shy he was and he did not want to show his video to everyone in class for a grade. Mrs. Tripp sent her personal phone number, so I could send the short video to her phone so he could get a grade for it and no one else could see. She goes above and beyond for her students and is so patient with them.

I can tell she genuinely cares about her students and I am honored that she is my son’s teacher. Please take this lovely human being into consideration when you look for your next Teacher of the Week because she truly deserves it.”

Congratulations Mrs. Tripp!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.