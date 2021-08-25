Advertisement

Safe driving advocate victim in Beaufort County murder-suicide

Tracy O'Carroll
Tracy O'Carroll(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who became a safe driving advocate after her daughter died in a texting while driving accident was killed in a murder-suicide shooting.

Beaufort County deputies said Tracy O’Carroll was shot and killed by her husband, Timothy, before the 52-year-old man turned the gun on himself.

The shootings happened on Tuesday at the couple’s home on Highway 33 east of Chocowinity.

Deputies say the murder-suicide happened at this home.
Deputies say the murder-suicide happened at this home.(WITN)

Deputies say they found the bodies after a family member asked for a welfare check.

In 2011, Tracy O’Carroll’s 18-year-old daughter died in a texting while driving crash. Sarah Edwards was a senior at Southside High School at the time.

Since losing her daughter, O’Carroll frequently spoke out about the dangers of texting while driving, and was interviewed several times by WITN on the subject.

Most Read

Deputies say the apparent murder-suicide happened at this home.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder suicide
Former gun show promoter headed to federal prison on weapons charges
Students returned to class on Monday.
Number of COVID-19 cases up at ECU
Surry County Emergency Services’ Kevin Key says the woman was near the south side parking lot...
Woman dies after 90-foot fall at Pilot Mountain
No one was injured in the crash.
Corvette owner takes sports car out for “last hurrah” before selling it

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Heat wave arrives soon; tropics getting active
Darein Mcgee-Knight and Deontre Gatling
Three arrested in Roanoke Rapids following investigation into car break-ins
Deputies say the apparent murder-suicide happened at this home.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder suicide
Cash 5 winners
Nash County couple splits nearly $1 million lottery jackpot