Safe driving advocate victim in Beaufort County murder-suicide

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who became a safe driving advocate after her daughter died in a texting while driving accident was killed in a murder-suicide shooting.

Beaufort County deputies said Tracy O’Carroll was shot and killed by her husband, Timothy, before the 52-year-old man turned the gun on himself.

The shootings happened on Tuesday at the couple’s home on Highway 33 east of Chocowinity.

Deputies say the murder-suicide happened at this home. (WITN)

Deputies say they found the bodies after a family member asked for a welfare check.

In 2011, Tracy O’Carroll’s 18-year-old daughter died in a texting while driving crash. Sarah Edwards was a senior at Southside High School at the time.

Since losing her daughter, O’Carroll frequently spoke out about the dangers of texting while driving, and was interviewed several times by WITN on the subject.